VIDY One Day Trading Volume Reaches $336,702.00 (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. VIDY has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $336,702.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIDY has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00038018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00102304 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.