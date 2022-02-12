Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. 210,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,819. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

VCTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028 over the last ninety days. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

