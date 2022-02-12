VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after buying an additional 11,380,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372,190 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997,634 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 389.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081,293 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,318 shares of company stock valued at $377,861. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

