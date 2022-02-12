Verso (VSO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $98,825.00

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, Verso has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $98,825.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can now be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,079,203 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

