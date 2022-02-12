Veritable L.P. Has $611,000 Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 20.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

NYSE TWTR opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.04.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

