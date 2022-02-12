Veritable L.P. Has $437,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after acquiring an additional 435,972 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 336.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,820,000 after acquiring an additional 343,025 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2,372.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after acquiring an additional 305,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after acquiring an additional 291,789 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $188.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.99 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.