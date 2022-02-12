Veritable L.P. Has $395,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Waters were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $321.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.82. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $258.91 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

