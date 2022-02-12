Veritable L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after buying an additional 502,189 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2,522.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,107,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 145,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Altice USA stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $421,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

