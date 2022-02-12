Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $8.92 on Top Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Venus has a total market cap of $107.46 million and $13.51 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $8.92 or 0.00021038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,373.67 or 0.99930617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00062708 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00021331 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.36 or 0.00380531 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,045,818 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.