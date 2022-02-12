Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,580 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for 5.5% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Ventas worth $32,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 350.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ventas by 35.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,380 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,872,000 after acquiring an additional 625,734 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.