Veil (VEIL) Price Tops $0.0106 on Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Veil has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Veil has a market cap of $909,122.89 and $349.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,500.39 or 0.99596569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00065056 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00247019 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00153253 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.67 or 0.00303880 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005417 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001280 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.