Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the January 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VASO opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vaso has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

