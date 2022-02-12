Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Ancora Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,997 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.8% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $109,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,136,000 after purchasing an additional 727,710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $404.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $341.92 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

