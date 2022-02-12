Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,552,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,487 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.72% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $339,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,758,000 after acquiring an additional 193,330 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after buying an additional 210,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,764,000 after buying an additional 110,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $209.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.92 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.