Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $174.07 and a 1-year high of $220.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.776 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

