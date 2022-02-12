Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $37,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $89.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.57. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $96.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

