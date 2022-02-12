VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Down 65.0% in January

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 863.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJK stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.349 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

