Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 264,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

