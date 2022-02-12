Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.070-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.Valvoline also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.07-2.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of VVV stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

