Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 26.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VVV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VVV opened at $32.11 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

