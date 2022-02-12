Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.36 Million

Brokerages predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report $351.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $346.71 million to $356.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $323.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,078,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,048,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 734,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $12,781,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

