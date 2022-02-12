Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,218 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $26,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 40,429 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

NYSE:VLO opened at $92.00 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $93.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $73.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

