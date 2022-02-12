US Bancorp DE Has $28,000 Position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEF opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.