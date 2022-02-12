US Bancorp DE Has $26,000 Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 1,077.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE SWI opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

