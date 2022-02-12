Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00.
Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $5.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.02. 6,726,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,874,105. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 125.03.
UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Upstart by 560.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Upstart by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Upstart by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in Upstart by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
