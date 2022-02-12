Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $5.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.02. 6,726,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,874,105. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 125.03.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Upstart by 560.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Upstart by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Upstart by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in Upstart by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

