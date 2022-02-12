Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on April 4th

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Universal Logistics has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Universal Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Shares of Universal Logistics stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $18.02. 51,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 28.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULH. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Universal Logistics by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Universal Logistics by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Universal Logistics by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.