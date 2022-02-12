Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Universal Insurance has increased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years. Universal Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

UVE traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. 1,363,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,122. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $19.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 33.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 60.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 180.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UVE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

