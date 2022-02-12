UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41.5% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 930,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $363,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835,603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,452,425,000 after buying an additional 142,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $478.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $479.14 and its 200-day moving average is $444.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

