Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.25

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) hit a new 52-week low on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 23761062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. OTR Global raised Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Under Armour alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 75,841 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after acquiring an additional 146,036 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after acquiring an additional 293,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.