Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.25

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) hit a new 52-week low on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 23761062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. OTR Global raised Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 75,841 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after acquiring an additional 146,036 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after acquiring an additional 293,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.
Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UAA)
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
