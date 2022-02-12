Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share.

Shares of RARE opened at $72.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.02. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $155.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $37,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

