UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Holdings Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at $108,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $76.30 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

