Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.03.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $61.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

