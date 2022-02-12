Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $65.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.03.

UBER opened at $35.29 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,261,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $52,914,000 after acquiring an additional 313,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,638,302 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,002 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

