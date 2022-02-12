Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells $28,125.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $39,843.75.
- On Thursday, December 16th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $56,250.00.
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $56,250.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $57,812.50.
- On Monday, November 15th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $71,875.00.
Tyme Technologies stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.84.
Tyme Technologies Company Profile
Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.
