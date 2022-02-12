Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells $28,125.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, January 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $39,843.75.

On Thursday, December 16th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $56,250.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $56,250.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $57,812.50.

On Monday, November 15th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $71,875.00.

Tyme Technologies stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $571,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 166,889 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,960,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.