Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Oppenheimer

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TWTR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Twitter stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,062. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

