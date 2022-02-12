Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $455.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $510.00 to $455.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 138.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.64.

Shares of TWLO opened at $190.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio has a 12 month low of $172.61 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total value of $1,045,474.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total value of $318,041.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after buying an additional 346,907 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after buying an additional 810,637 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

