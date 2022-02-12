Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.45

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$26.45 and last traded at C$26.44, with a volume of 77001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRQ. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight Capital cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.18. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

