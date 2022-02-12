Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,515,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,469,000. DC Funds LP purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,254,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tscan Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. 7,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,544. Tscan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Tscan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 522.54% and a negative return on equity of 779.91%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.13 EPS for the current year.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

