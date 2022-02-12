Truist Financial Comments on Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,050 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

