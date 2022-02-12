True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Stock Price Up 1%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

