TRON Market Cap Reaches $6.50 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $6.50 billion and $1.09 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002512 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003803 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,785,023,830 coins and its circulating supply is 101,785,024,485 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

