Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 4,951 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Banner by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,797,000 after acquiring an additional 50,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Banner by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 359,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 41,660 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

