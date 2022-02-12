Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $258,000 Investment in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FORR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Forrester Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Forrester Research by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FORR opened at $51.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.72 million, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FORR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

