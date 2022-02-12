Trexquant Investment LP Invests $254,000 in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 47,341 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.71 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

