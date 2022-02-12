Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Zuora were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Zuora by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Zuora by 33.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $78,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196 over the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZUO opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

