Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) Trading Down 1.8%

Treasury Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSRMD)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 9,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 34,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.
Treasury Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSRMD)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Treasury Metals (TSRMD)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.