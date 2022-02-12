Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $21.53. 10,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 257,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 3,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $78,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James T. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 485,279 shares of company stock worth $8,670,863 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

