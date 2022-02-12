Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.88 Million

Analysts forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report sales of $18.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.10 million and the lowest is $17.65 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $12.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $67.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $84.07 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $87.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $82,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ralph Bartel purchased 61,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,531 shares of company stock valued at $939,629. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 303.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 186.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 40,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. 42,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,031. The company has a market cap of $112.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $19.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

