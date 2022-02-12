TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in TransAlta by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.17. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAC shares. CIBC boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants.

