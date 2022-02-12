Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Sells $941,600.00 in Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TT opened at $152.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.13. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $147.55 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

